'Lost Everything': Bengaluru Metro Pillar Collapse Victim's Husband; Refuses To Take Body

The accident happened on Tuesday morning when the woman and the child were on a bike with her husband and her daughter in Bengaluru's Nagawara.

After the tragic death of a woman and her two-and-a-half-year-old son due to a metro pillar collapse in Bengaluru, the victim's husband spoke to the media and revealed what transpired before him. 

"Within a fraction of second this incident happened. I was not able to get a control. As soon as I saw back, my wife and kid had fallen and nothing was in my hand," the deceased's husband said. 

In his message to the state government, the man said, "I have lost everything. I hope precautions are taken so it doesn't happen to anyone else." The accident happened on Tuesday morning when the woman and the child were on a bike along with her husband and daughter in Bengaluru's Nagawara. The two died after the iron structure erected to build a pier collapsed onto them. 

Victim's father refuses to take dead bodies

While speaking to the media, the victim's father questioned why aren't the authorities taking action and demanded the cancellation of the licence of the contractors. He even said that he will not take the dead bodies for last rites until he meets Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. 

"When the CM comes and cancels the contractor's licence then I will take the (dead) bodies with me. I will not take the dead bodies," he said. "People are dying here. Who gave them the permission to construct such tall pillars? I don't have any demands. Just cancel their tender and the rest I will see in court," the man further said. 

Furious over the promise of compensation for the accident, the victim's father even said that he is ready to give compensation to the government if they can bring the deceased back to life. 

Earlier today, the CM had said that he has ordered an investigation into the matter. "Apart from the compensation provided by the Metro Corporation, the family of the deceased will also be compensated from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," he said.

