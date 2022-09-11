Lucknow Hotel Fire: CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Strict Action Against 'negligent' Officials

Days after four people tragically died in Lucknow's Levana hotel fire, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered strict action against the government officials who were prime facie irregular and negligent in the fire incident.

The Uttar Pradesh government spokesperson on Saturday said that after receiving the investigation report from the Lucknow Police Commissioner and Divisional Commissioner in the Lucknow hotel fire incident, CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered strict action against those government officials who were prime facie irregular and negligent in the matter.

"In the order of instructions from the Chief Minister, the officers of Home Department, Energy Department, Appointed Department, Housing Department and Urban Planning Department and Excise Department have been suspended and departmental inquiry will also be initiated," a statement from the press release of UP's Information and Public Relations department read.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath directs strict action against the officials who were prima facie irregular and negligent in the incident of fire at Hotel Levana in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/mt2EprS0kZ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 11, 2022

Lucknow hotel fire incident: 3 people including owners arrested

A day after four people died in the Levana hotel fire on September 5, three people were arrested including hotel owners and the general manager. Earlier on September 6, Republic accessed the FIR copy in which accused owners Rahul Agarwal, Rohit Agarwal, and GM Sagar Srivastava have been booked under sections 304 (Causing death by negligence) and 308 (attempt to Culpable Homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the fire incident.

Notably, in the early hours of September 5, a massive fire broke out at Hotel Levana Suites located in Hazratganj in Lucknow where four people were killed and at least 10 injured. As per Joint Commissioner of Police, Law, and Order, Piyush Mordia, "The deceased were identified as Gurnoor Singh Anand (28), Sahiba Kaur alias Jaspreet (26), Shravika Singh (30), and Aman Ghazi alias Bobby (35)."

For several hours, rescue teams inspected the premises of the Levana Suites on Madan Mohan Malviya Marg in the city's commercial centre Hazratganj to check if someone had been trapped, officials said as it took more than six hours to douse the blaze. Notably, the unfortunate deaths of four people in the incident prompted authorities to issue orders for demolition of the four-storey building after following "due process".