Madhya Pradesh: 4 Dead In Vidisha Well Mishap After 30 People Fall In To Rescue Kid

In a shocking accident, around 30 people fell into a well in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district on Thursday. As per the local police, this incident happened when the villagers were trying to rescue a boy, who fell into the well earlier. As per officials, the roof of the well had collapsed due to the heavyweight of people, who were trying to save the boy. The incident took place at Ganj Basoda, which is about 50 kilometres from the district headquarters.

#UPDATE | Madhya Pradesh: One more body recovered from the site in Ganjbasoda area of Vidisha, taking the death toll to 4 so far.



As per state minister Vishvas Sarang, 19 people have been rescued till now from the spot where they fell into a well last night. — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

As the recuse operations are currently underway, 20 people have so far been rescued, whereas 10 are said to be still trapped inside the well. As per officials, those who have been rescued have sustained minor injuries and 5 of them have been admitted to the hospital.

Vidisha Well Mishap: MP CM is constantly in touch with concerned officials

Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that the Madhya Pradesh government had decided that financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured and free treatment will be provided.

राज्य शासन ने निर्णय लिया है कि मृतकों के परिवारजनों को 5 लाख रुपये की आर्थिक सहायता और घायलों को 50 हज़ार रुपये एवं निशुल्क इलाज की सुविधा प्रदान की जाएगी। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 16, 2021

While speaking about the Vidisha well mishap, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that the rescue operations are currently underway and he is in constant touch with the concerned officials. He informed that the National Disaster Management Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Management Force (SDRF) have been pressed into action. "Inspector General, Zone and other senior officials have also reached the spot. I am in touch with the concerned officials," he added.

गंजबासौदा की दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना में देर रात तक दो शव मिले थे, एक शव आज सुबह निकाला गया है।



मैं लगातार घटनास्थल पर मौजूद प्रशासन से संपर्क में हूँ और बचावकार्यों की निरंतर मॉनिटरिंग कर रहा हूँ। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 16, 2021

(Image: Republicworld.com, PTI)