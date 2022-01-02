Madhya Pradesh: Bus Accident In Alirajpur Leaves Three Dead Including A One-year-old

In a tragic update, three passengers were killed and 28 others injured after a bus fell into a river in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district on Sunday morning, police said. The deceased included a one-year-old child, mentioned PTI report. The accident took place at around 6 am near Chandpur village, about 15 km from the district headquarters, when the bus was on its way to Alirajpur from Chhota Udepur in Gujarat, Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar Singh said.

Alirajpur accident: Official statement

"It seems the bus driver dozed off following which the vehicle fell into the Melkhodra river," added SP Sinha.

The child and two other persons, identified as Kailash Meda (48) and Meerabai (46), died on the spot, while 28 others were injured, the official said.

MP bus accident claims over 50 lives

In February 2021, a terrible bus accident took place in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh after the bus driver lost control. The passenger bus going to Satna from Sidhi fell into the canal and left 50 people dead, as per the district magistrate. However, out of the 57 passengers travelling, 7 passengers were rescued from the canal.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had taken cognizance of the matter. He had spoken to District Collector asking him to quicken the operation. SDRF & divers had reached the spot as soon as the information was received. Water from the Bansagar canal was released into Sihawal Canal to lower its water level to ease the rescue operation. The Madhya Pradesh government had cancelled the 'Grih Pravesh' or house-warming ceremony to be attended virtually by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in view of Tuesday's Sidhi bus accident. 4 SDRF teams and divers are deputed at the site. MP Home Minister had asserted that the ex-gratia of Rs 7 lakh has been announced for kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

