Madhya Pradesh Floods: 15 Labourers Rescued Safely After They Were Trapped In Sehore Area

Due to the incessant rain that has been lashing down in Madhya Pradesh, the low-lying settlements in the state have been flooded.

A sudden rise in water levels in the Oyster river coming from Semalpani village caused about 15 construction workers, working on the Seevan River Stop Dam in Nasrullaganj in Sehore district, to get trapped in the floods, late at night on July 11.

Reportedly, all of these workers were rescued and were brought back safely to their residence with the help of the Home Guard Jawans and the administrative staff that was present on the spot.

The Sehore district has been facing the brunt of heavy rainfall in the last few days which has hugely affected daily life in Madhya Pradesh.

Flood-like situation in many parts of Madhya Pradesh

Amid the heavy rain, a flood-like situation has arisen in many parts of the state as the low-lying settlements have been flooded.

As per sources, apart from Betwa, Tapti and Narmada rivers, the water level of small rivers is increasing rapidly.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a orange alert for most of the districts in the state of Madhya Pradesh, with heavy to very heavy rain and lightning very likely in isolated places all over the state.