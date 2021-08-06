Madhya Pradesh Floods: CM Shivraj Dials HM Amit Shah, Seeks Help To Rescue Stranded People

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday dialled Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought the Central government's assistance in rescuing 50 persons stranded in a flooded area in Ashok Nagar district.

Following the conversation, two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and one Army column were rushed to the affected area, as per an official statement. The Madhya Pradesh government also placed two additional teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in Ashok Nagar district.

The CM informed Shah that rescue by air was not possible due to unsuitable weather conditions. On Wednesday, the Chief Minister spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah and updated him about the flood situation and relief work.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday spoke to Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and apprised him about the relief work in Sheopur, Shivpuri, Datia and Gwalior districts. He had also spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the flood situation on August 3.

Chambal and Gwalior divisions in north Madhya Pradesh have been hit hard by floods following heavy rains in the state. Indian Air Force (IAF), Border Security Force (BSF) are among the forces carrying out rescue operations in the state.

MP Govt to set up task force to provide relief

The Madhya Pradesh government in view of recent floods decided to constitute a task force for providing relief. The government also announced some immediate relief measures. Shivraj Singh administration decided to provide immediate assistance of ₹ 6,000, 50 kg of additional food grains from ration shops, ₹1.20 lakh help for the reconstruction of damaged houses and ex-gratia of four lakh rupees for the kin of those who died in flood-related incidents.

Rains have created havoc in the Gwalior and Chambal divisions of the state for the past few days, causing floods and killing at least 12 people. More than 30,000 people were shifted to safer places.

