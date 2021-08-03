Madhya Pradesh Floods: Indian Air Force Conducts Flood Relief In Shivpuri, Gwalior

The Indian Air Force on Tuesday inducted five helicopters at Gwalior to assist in flood relief efforts at Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh where villages have been inundated due to floods. The evacuation of 10 people was moved by an Advanced Light Helicopter. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued 'red' and 'orange' alerts for 25 districts in concern of the Madhya Pradesh floods.

How does the overall situation in Madhya Pradesh look like?

The state of Madhya Pradesh witnessed incessant rainfall and floods, leaving two people dead in the Shivpuri and Sheopur districts of Madhya Pradesh. The torrential rainfall in the past 48 hours had ravaged six hamlets in Shivpuri district alone. Meanwhile, as the IAF took the charge of the rescue mission, its helicopters on Tuesday failed to take off because of the heavy rain. Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan was in constant touch with the officials present at Shivpuri, Sheopur, Bhind, and Datia districts and took constant feedback of the rescue operation. CM Chouhan held a review meeting with the officials on the flood situation after which he attested that 1600 people were rescued till now by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and their state-level counterparts.

Red and Orange alert issued my (IMD)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued red and orange alerts for 25 districts in Madhya Pradesh forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. The red alert predicted very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, ranging between 115.6 to 204.5 mm or more and thundershowers accompanied by lightning strikes, at isolated places in eight districts namely Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Sheopur, Morena and Bhind. The red alert effectively meant that the situation might worsen in the rain-struck Shivpuri and Sheopur districts. The orange alert warned of 17 districts namely Bhopal, Raisen, Rajgarh, Sehore, Vidisha, Ujjain, Dewas, Ratlam, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur and Neemuch, besides Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Sagar, Niwari and Hoshangabad of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thundershowers and lightning strikes.