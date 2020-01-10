The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Madhya Pradesh: One Killed, Two Injured In Bomb Blast At Junk Shop In Sagar City

Accidents & Disasters

A person was killed and two others sustained severe injuries due to a bomb blast that took place in a junk shop in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar city on Thursday.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Madhya Pradesh

A person was killed and two others have sustained severe injuries due to a bomb blast that took place in a junk shop in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar city on Thursday. "There is a junk shop here which is run by a man named Papu Sahu. Around 2:30 in the afternoon a blast took place here. A helper of the shop died in the incident. Papu Sahu and his nephew were injured and have been admitted to a hospital," Amit Sanghi, Superintendent of Police (SP) said. 

'We have informed the army'

He added, "The blast took place when they hammered an old bomb which is usually seen at the Army range. They bring the bombs to get the brass from it. We have informed the Army unit and an intelligence team has reached the spot. They will further carry out the investigation." 

(with ANI inputs)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AP CM APPEARS BEFORE CBI
SAMBIT PATRA ON SC'S ORDER ON J&K
'NO CRACKER, IT'S A BOMB!'
AZAD WELCOMES SC DECISION ON J-K
SC STAYS NCLAT ORDER OVER CYRUS
ROHIT SHARMA OPPOSES 4-DAY TESTS