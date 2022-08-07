Madhya Pradesh: Speeding Car Crushes Elderly Man To Death, Injures Five In Chhindwara

In a shocking incident from Madhya Pradesh, an elderly man was crushed to death by a speeding Bolero car in the Chhindwara district on Friday. Five others sustained injuries when they were hit by the car.

The incident took place in Azad Chowk near Raj Talkies area on Friday night when the man went to the market with his wife. He was hit by the car and died on the spot. The hit and run incident has been captured by CCTV footage.

Probe underway

The video clearly shows the man walking on the road while the Bolero came at a high speed and directly mowed the man to death. People rushed to the scene after the accident, however, the man was found dead. The injured people are being treated at the hospital and the driver fled away from the site.

While the police are investigating the matter, no arrests have been confirmed so far.

