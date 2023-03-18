Madhya Pradesh: Trainee Plane Crashes In Balaghat, At Least One Dead

A trainee plane crashed at the Bhakkutola forest in Kirnapur taluka of Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district on Saturday, March 18. At least one person was killed in the incident.

The plane was carrying two persons, including a trainee pilot. One charred body was found by the police, search is underway to find another.

"The charred body of a man was found in the mountains of Lanji and Kirnapur areas, about 40 km from the Balaghat district headquarters, near the crash site," Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh told news agency PTI.

He said efforts are on to identify the body while a search is on for the woman trainee pilot who is missing.

As per the preliminary report, the trainer plane had taken off from the Birsi airport in Maharashtra's Gondia district bordering Balaghat, the police officer said.

(With PTI inputs)