Tamil Nadu: 2 People Suffocate To Death As Huge Crowd Throngs Madurai Chithirai Festival

In a tragic development in the southern state of Tamil Nadu during the Madurai Chithirai festival, two people died due to suffocation as a huge crowd thronged the event, ANI reported. A huge crowd had gathered near the Meenakshi temple to witness the entry of Lord Kallazhagar into the Vaigai River which is a part of a ritual celebrated annually in the Hindu Tamilian culture.

Tamil Nadu Minister P Moorthy said that a huge number of devotees had gathered around for the Lord Kallazhagar festival which resulted in some people getting suffocated. He further added that due to the suffocation two people lost their lives while they were on the way to the hospital. P Moorthy added, "11 more people were suffocated & were admitted. They're recovering. Govt will take care of their medical expenses."

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A huge crowd of devotees witness the entry of Lord Kallazhagar into the Vaigai River, for the unity & amity of the Saiva-Vaishnava, as part of the #MaduraiChithiraiFestival2022 festival, in Madurai pic.twitter.com/9zDL92LaOD — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2022

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed condolences over the sad demise of two devotees during the event and announced that kin of the victims will be given an ex gratia from the the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

CM Stalin announced that the family membes of the two victims will be given a sum of of ₹5 lakh each. Additionally, ₹2 lakh will be given to one person who was seriuosly injured, and a sum of ₹1 lakh will be given to seven others who recieved minor injures.

Madurai Chithirai Festival 2022 commenced a month ago. During the first 15 days of the annual ritual, the festival is dedicated to Goddess Meenakshi - a form of Parvati - and her husband God Sundareshwar-- a form of Lord Shiva.

The latter half of the festival marks the union of Lord Shiva with Lord Vishnu in the city of Madhurai.