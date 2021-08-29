Madurai Flyover Collapses: Three Booked For Incident That Injured Two, Killed One

In a big development, Madurai Police on Sunday filed an FIR and booked three people in connection with the Madurai bridge collapse incident. They have been book under IPC sections 287 and 304 (a), said the police. According to the police, the three accused are said to be the project contractor, labour in charge and the hydraulic machines contractor. The bridge collapse incident happened on Saturday in Natham road, near Madurai, where one person had died and at least two people had sustained injuries.

Tamil Nadu: Under-construction bridge collapses in Madurai

On Saturday evening, an under-construction bridge collapsed in Madurai. As per reports, the concrete block of the bridge flyover had fallen, injured two and killed one. Over 40 rescue workers had reached the sport and had rushed the injured to the hospital. The man, who died in this tragic incident was identified as Akash Singh (45) from Uttar Pradesh.

Each of the concrete blocks is said to weigh 70 tons. The bridge is being constructed between Madurai and Chettikulam at a cost of nearly Rs 700 crore.

(Image: ANI, PTI)