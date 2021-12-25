Maha: 16 Goats Killed, 10 Injured As Truck Mows Down Herd

Sixteen goats died and 10 were injured after a truck ran into a herd on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, a Palghar police station official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday in Waghoba Khind area and it resulted in a traffic jam on the arterial route for over an hour, he said.

The driver has absconded while the truck has been seized, he added.

