Maha: 2 persons killed, 1 injured after being hit by train while crossing tracks

Thane, Jun 1 (PTI) Two persons were killed and another one injured after being hit by a local train while they were crossing railway tracks here in Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place around 8.30 am at a level-crossing near Diva station in Thane district, a railway police official said.

Two women and a man were crossing the tracks to reach a platform when a speeding suburban train hit them, he said.

The man and one of the women fell down and were run over by the train. Another woman fell near the tracks, suffered severe injuries and was hospitalised, the official said.

The deceased were identified as Sashikant Sawant (26) and Geeta Shinde (25).

The police have registered a case of accidental death, the official said. PTI COR GK GK

