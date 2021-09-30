Maha: Car Falls Into River After Being Hit By Tempo; Driver Rescued

A man had a miraculous escape after the car he was driving fell off a bridge into the Bhatsa river in Shahapur tehsil of Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday after it was hit by another vehicle, an official said.

The incident occurred around noon at Sapgaon village, he said.

A speeding tempo hit two cars and one of them fell off the bridge. Due to the impact, the car broke the retaining wall of the bridge and fell down, Thane civic body's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said.

Some locals pulled out the occupant of the car, identified as Vikas Shirke, who worked as a driver at the local panchayat samiti office. He was given first aid, Kadam said.

Later on, the car was also fished out of the water, he said.

