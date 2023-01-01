Maha CM Shinde Meets Survivors Of Nashik Factory Fire; Rs 5L Ex-gratia For Kin Of Deceased

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visited Nashik to meet those who got injured in the fire that broke out at a chemical company in Igatpuri in Maharashtra's Nashik district. The fire, which was caused after an explosion in a boiler, killed two and injured 17, according to latest updates.

Prior to leaving for Nashik, CM Shinde posted a tweet wherein he revealed about the rescue and search operations that were being carried out and said that he is closely monitoring the situation. "Some of the workers of the company have been trapped in the severe fire that broke out at Jindal Company located near Mundhegaon in Igatpuri taluka of Nashik district," he tweeted. "Rescue and search operations of the fire brigade are still going on. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured in this accident."

While speaking to ANI, one of the survivors said that there were many workers trapped inside the factory when the explosion occurred but they managed to escape.

नाशिक जिल्ह्यातील इगतपुरी तालुक्यातील मुंढेगावजवळ असलेल्या जिंदाल कंपनीला लागलेल्या भीषण आगीत कंपनीतील काही कामगार अडकले आहेत. अग्निशमन दलाचे बचावकार्य आणि शोधकार्य अद्याप सुरू आहे. या दुर्घटनेत जखमी झालेल्या व्यक्तींच्या प्रकृतीत लवकर सुधारणा व्हावी अशी मी प्रार्थना करतो. — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) January 1, 2023

CM Shinde announces Rs 5 lakh compensation for the kin of deceased persons

"Those who are injured are being treated well in the hospital. The government will bear the expenses of the treatment of the victims and the family of the deceased will be given Rs 5 lakh," CM Shinde said after meeting the survivors at a hospital. He also said that the incident will now be probed.

The sound of the blast in the boiler was heard in multiple villages several kilometres apart and the visuals from the accident site showed thick plumes of smoke emerging from the factory. While in Aurangabad, CM Shinde said that one of the three workers was feared to be trapped inside the factory whereas efforts to save the rest are still underway. Union MoS Health, Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar said, as per ANI, that the officials from the local administration and the district's Guardian minister are present at the spot and teams have been deployed to douse the fire.

Image: Republic World