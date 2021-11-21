Maha CM Thackeray Announces 15 Lakh Ex-gratia For Family Of Forest Guard Preyed By Tigress

On Sunday, November 21, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announced an ex-gratia of 15 lakhs for the bereaved family of the forest guard officer, Swati Dumane, who was preyed on by a tigress on November 20, while she was on duty at the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur district.

CM also announced that the government will offer a job in the forest department to the husband of the deceased officer. Thackeray further expressed grief over Dumane’s death and called her demise 'unfortunate'.

The incident occurred when the tigress mauled the forest guard to death, on Saturday morning when she along with her team were conducting a sign survey in the reserve as part of an exercise to determine the number of tigers in the TATR, Maharashtra.



In an unfortunate incident, Ms. Swati Dhumane, Forest Guard, Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve has been attacked to death by a Tigress while doing Survey as a part of All India Tiger Estimate.



Immediate help has been provided to the family by the Forest Department.

Earlier in the day, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav expressed his condolences for Dumane's loss and praised the forest department's frontline heroes for performing admirably despite dangers.

“Deeply saddened by the demise of Smt Swati Dumane. Our forest frontline heroes are doing a great job, fraught with risks. My condolences to Smt Dumane’s family. May her soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti,” the minister tweeted.

The deceased officer was attacked on Saturday morning, while she was surveying with three other personnel to determine the number of tigers there, a senior official told PTI. The forest guard was a member of the Kolara forest range in the core area of TATR, he said.

"Dumane, along with three-beat helpers, started a sign survey at 7 am on Saturday as a part of the All India Tiger Estimation (AITE)-2022. After walking for around four km from Kolara gate till compartment number 97 under the core area of TATR, the team noticed a tigress sitting ahead on a road, approximately 200 metres from them. The team waited for around half an hour and tried to take a detour through a thick patch of the forest," Dr Jitendra Ramgaonkar, Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) of TATR, said in a statement.

The tigress followed and attacked Dumane, after seeing the movement of the officers. Dumane was travelling immediately behind the three-beat helpers. The tigress pulled her deep into the jungle after attacking her, the senior official stated. After being informed of the incident, senior forest officials arrived on the scene and traced the body, which was taken to Chimur Government Hospital for an autopsy.



Green Salute to the brave heart Ms.Swati Dhumane, Forest Guard, Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve who has done supreme sacrifice for the protection of Wildlife.



Indebted forever.



Following the event, the AITE-2022 sign survey and transect walk on foot in the reserve has been halted until further notice, and safeguards are being made to avoid similar incidents.

(With PTI Inputs)

