Maha: Cop killed in road accident in Palghar

Palghar, Oct 21 (PTI) A 49-year-old police head constable was killed after a tempo hit his motorcycle in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

The accident took place in Umroli village on Wednesday when the victim, Chunilal Kokni, attached to Boisar police station, was proceeding on his vehicle towards the Palghar police headquarters, he said.

A tempo coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with his two-wheeler, the official said.

The policeman fell from his vehicle and received severe injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said, adding that the body was later sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

Following the collision, the tempo also fell into a culvert and its driver was pulled out by locals. The driver was later admitted to a hospital for the treatment of his injuries.

The Boisar police registered a case against the tempo driver under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act for rash and negligence, the official said.

No arrest has been made so far, he said.

