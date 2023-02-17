Maha: Fire Destroys Factory At Bhiwandi Of Thane District

A fire broke out at a loom manufacturing factory at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Friday morning, a civic official said.

No one was injured in the blaze that destroyed the unit located in the Narpoli area, said regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant.

The fire started around 1.15 am and was put out at 4 am, he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that cooling operations were underway.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)