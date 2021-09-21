Maha: MACT awards over Rs 13 lakh compensation to family of man killed in road accident

Thane, Sep 21 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane has awarded a compensation of Rs 13.7 lakh to the family of a 36-year-old man who was killed in a road accident 10 years ago.

In an order issued on September 8, the copy of which was made available on Tuesday, MACT member R N Rokade has directed the owner of the truck involved in the accident and the insurance company to pay the compensation to claimants along with an interest of 8 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the claim.

While the insurance firm United India Insurance Co. Ltd was represented by a counsel, truck owner Mohammad Siraj Mohammad Faiozuddin Sheikh of Hyderabad did not appear, and the matter was decided ex-parte against him.

The claimants, including the victim's wife and two children, submitted that Nitin Babulal Yadav was travelling in a car from Pune to Hyderabad in the early hours of December 13, 2011, when a truck collided with the four-wheeler on a national highway in Osmanabad district.

The truck, which was being driven in a rash and negligent manner, dashed the car due to which the victim sustained grievous injuries and died while undergoing treatment at a civil hospital in Jalkot, it was stated.

A case was subsequently registered against the truck driver at Naldurg police station.

The claimants informed the tribunal that the deceased, who owned a dairy, had been the sole breadwinner of the family and used to earn Rs 28,960 per month.

On hearing both sides, the MACT held that the claimants were entitled to a compensation.

The tribunal has directed the two opponents to jointly and severally pay a compensation of Rs 13.7 lakh, including Rs 12.6 lakh towards loss of dependency, Rs 40,000 to the widow towards loss of consortium, Rs 20,000 to each of the children towards loss of parental consortium, and Rs 15,000 each for loss of estate and funeral expenses. PTI COR ARU ARU

