Maha: Six Killed In Separate Accidents Involving Motorbikes In Latur

Six persons were killed in two separate accidents involving motorcycles in central Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Saturday.

Nine sheep, being carried in a pick-up tempo, were also killed in one of the incidents.

Four men were killed on the spot on Friday night when the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a speeding tempo truck coming from the opposite direction in Latur tehsil, said a police official.

The accident took place near Jod Jawala village.

The deceased were heading towards Kalamb, the official said.

A team of Gategaon police station reached the spot and took the bodies to the Latur government hospital, said sub-inspector Nandkishor Kamble.

Hours earlier, two motorbike riders died in a similar accident near Omarga Pati on Shiroor Tajband-Mukhed in Ahmedpur tehsil, a local police official said.

The motorbike collided with a pick-up tempo carrying sheep around 3 pm, he said.

The deceased were identified as Hamid Chandulal Sayyed (45, resident of Dongargaon Bavalgaon, Mukhed, district Nanded) and Anand Govindrao Kadam (resident of Babalgaon, Ahmadpur tehsil, Latur).

The tempo overturned and nine sheep were killed, the official said.