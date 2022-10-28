Maha: ST Bus Catches Fire In Thane District, No Casualties

Thane, Oct 28 (PTI) At least 70 passengers of a state transport bus escaped unhurt when the vehicle caught fire in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, a civic official said.

The incident took place around 9.50 am when the bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) was heading towards Bhiwandi, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

A blaze erupted in the moving bus due to a technical snag. As the driver noticed the fire, he alerted the passengers who alighted the vehicle within minutes, he said.

Local firemen and RDMC team rushed to the scene and put out the blaze, the official said, adding that none of the occupants of the bus were injured. PTI COR ARU ARU

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)