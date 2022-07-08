Maha: Ten two-wheelers damaged due to tree fall in Thane following heavy rains

Thane, Jul 8 (PTI) At least 10 two wheelers parked in the premises of a housing society in Thane city of Maharashtra were damaged after a large tree fell on them on Friday morning following heavy rains, civic officials said.

Chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Avinash Sawant, said the incident took place at Ganeshwadi at around 8 am.

"On being informed, the personnel of local fire brigade and RDMC rushed to the spot and provided assistance," he said. PTI COR NP NP

