Maha: Three killed, two injured in accident on Nashik-Peth road

Nashik (Maha), Mar 1 (PTI) Three people were killed and two seriously injured in a collision between a truck and a pick-up vehicle near Chachadgaon on Nashik-Peth road on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Santosh Hiraman Lande (25), Hemant Raghunath More (26) and Kamalesh Sukhadev More (27), all residents of Chachadgaon.

The truck was on its way to Gujarat while the pick-up vehicle was coming from the opposite direction, from Chachadgaon, taluka Dindori.

The injured were admitted to Nashik district rural hospital. Further investigations are on. PTI COR KRK KRK

