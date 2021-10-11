Maha: Three Men Pushing Car On Highway Hit By Truck, One Dead

A 30-year-old man was killed and two others were critically injured on Monday after a speeding truck hit them from behind when they were pushing their snag-hit car on a highway in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said.

The incident occurred near Kondhali town on the national highway no. 52, around 50 km from Nagpur city.

A police official said the four occupants of the car were returning to Nagpur from Amravati after taking darshan of Goddess Amba.

Three of them were pushing the snag-hit car after its engine broke down on the highway when a truck rammed into them from behind, he said.

"All of them sustained severe injuries and were rushed to a hospital by police where Akash Adsude breathed his last. The condition of two others is critical," he said, adding that the truck sped away after the accident.

Police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act.

