Maha: Truck Crushes Man To Death

A 35-year-old man was killed when he was hit by a truck while crossing a road in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

Roshan Raju Kamble was crossing the road near the Mankapur Square on Monday morning when the driver of a concrete mixer truck reversed suddenly, crushing Kamble to death.

The truck driver, identified as Vinodkumar Ram Dhyan Singh (40), was arrested and booked for rash driving and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)