Maha: Two Locos, Four Wagons Of Goods Train Derail; No Injury, No Affect On Rail Traffic

Mumbai, Sep 4 (PTI) Two locomotives and four front wagons of a goods train derailed in the Solapur-Kurduwadi section in Maharashtra in the early hours of Sunday, a railway official said.

The derailment took place on the loop line at Kem station at 2:50am, the official said, adding that no injury was reported nor was rail traffic affected.

The impact of the derailment was softened by a 'sand hump' mechanism at the end of the main line, he said.

The 'sand hump' is an emergency dead end line covered with sand to take care of such emergencies and avoid unsafe operation, the official explained. PTI DC BNM BNM