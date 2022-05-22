Maha: Two women workers killed, man injured in road accident

Jalna (Maha), May 22 (PTI) Two women workers were killed and a man was injured when the motorcycle on which they were going was hit by a water-tanker in Jalna district of Maharashtra on Sunday evening, police said.

The deceased were identified as Seetabai Laxman Shejul (36) and Shoba Vijay Rathod (35). The women and the injured man, Laxman Shejul (50), all residents of Chandanjhira area of Jalna, were going on the motorcycle when the accident occurred on Aurangabad Road, they said.

"They worked in a factory located in MIDC and were returning home. On being alerted about the accident, a police team rushed to the spot and detained the tanker driver," an official said, adding that the tanker was seized and a case was registered against the driver.