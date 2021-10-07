Maha: Woman Electrocuted After Coming In Contact With Live Wire

A 32-year-old married woman was electrocuted while putting clothes for drying at her parent's house in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the woman accidentally came in contact with a live wire lying in the backyard of the house in Sahapur area, the official from the district disaster control room said.

She was rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, the official said, adding that the body was sent for postmortem. The woman had come to her parent's house for a ritual during the 'Pitra Paksha' (mourning period when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors).

A case of accidental death was registered, an official at Shahapur police station said.

