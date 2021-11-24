Maha: Woman killed by tiger in Chandrapur district

Chandrapur, Nov 24 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman was attacked and killed by a tiger in Pombhurna forest range in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Wednesday, a forest official said.

The incident took place in Kasargatta village in Pombhurna forest range of Central Chanda Division in the afternoon, said N R Praveen, chief conservator of forest Chandrapur Circle.

Babybai Hanuman Dhodre, a resident of Kasargatta village, had gone to a field to harvest cotton, when the big cat attacked her, he said.

The victim's body was recovered around 4 pm, the official said.

People living in the village have been alerted and the area was being patrolled by local staff of the forest department, he said, adding that cameras will be placed to track down the tiger. PTI COR ARU ARU

