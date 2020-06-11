Last Updated:

82-year-old Covid Patient Missing For 8 Days Found Dead In Hospital Toilet In Maharashtra

Maharashtra

As Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state tackling with the coronavirus situation, lack of apathy cases from the are also surfacing. In the latest incident, the body of an 82-year-old woman who had gone missing last week was found in the toilet of a government hospital in Maharashtra. 

The deceased - Malati Nehete, 82 - was a coronavirus positive patient who was missing from June 2, at Civil hospital in Jalgoan Maharashtra, and was found dead in the hospital toilet on Wednesday. Her body was discovered after the hospital staff broke open the door as the patients in the ward using other cubicles in the toilet complained of stench.

Reacting on the hospital negligence, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said, "It's shocking, we want justice, We will get them Justice,”. Somaiya also informed that the woman's grandson informed him about the incident and he demanded justice.

COVD-19 cases in Mumbai

With 1567 novel coronavirus cases detected in Mumbai on Wednesday, June 10, the city's COVID-19 tally soared to 52,445. In the day, 751 COVID-19 patients were discharged taking the number of recovered to 23,693. 97 more casualties were reported, propelling Mumbai's death toll to 1,855. 80 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities. The Public Health Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation stated that 104 COVID-19 positive pregnant women, including one woman suffering from a serious disease successfully delivered at the KEM Hospital. Out of 1833 patients admitted in moderate to serious condition in hospitals across the city, the condition of 920 patients has improved on treatment while 598 others have been discharged.

