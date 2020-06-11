82-year-old Covid Patient Missing For 8 Days Found Dead In Hospital Toilet In Maharashtra

As Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state tackling with the coronavirus situation, lack of apathy cases from the are also surfacing. In the latest incident, the body of an 82-year-old woman who had gone missing last week was found in the toilet of a government hospital in Maharashtra.

The deceased - Malati Nehete, 82 - was a coronavirus positive patient who was missing from June 2, at Civil hospital in Jalgoan Maharashtra, and was found dead in the hospital toilet on Wednesday. Her body was discovered after the hospital staff broke open the door as the patients in the ward using other cubicles in the toilet complained of stench.

READ | Maharashtra: NCP leader Supriya Sule urges govt to allow barber shops, salons to reopen

Reacting on the hospital negligence, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said, "It's shocking, we want justice, We will get them Justice,”. Somaiya also informed that the woman's grandson informed him about the incident and he demanded justice.

GAYAB COVID Grandmother Malti Mehte 82 year old, Missing since 2nd June from Jalgaon Civil Hospital, now found in Hospital Toilet says Police. Grand son Harshal Tulsiram Nehete just phoned Me and told Me " It's Shocking, We want justice". We will get them Justice @Dev_Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/5UXcvMnEWi — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) June 10, 2020

Harshal Mehte says his grandmother died due to criminal negligence @Dev_Fadnavis @BJP4Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/AJR4MhhwaZ — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) June 10, 2020

READ | 65 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala, tally now 2,160; toll mounts to 17

COVD-19 cases in Mumbai

With 1567 novel coronavirus cases detected in Mumbai on Wednesday, June 10, the city's COVID-19 tally soared to 52,445. In the day, 751 COVID-19 patients were discharged taking the number of recovered to 23,693. 97 more casualties were reported, propelling Mumbai's death toll to 1,855. 80 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities. The Public Health Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation stated that 104 COVID-19 positive pregnant women, including one woman suffering from a serious disease successfully delivered at the KEM Hospital. Out of 1833 patients admitted in moderate to serious condition in hospitals across the city, the condition of 920 patients has improved on treatment while 598 others have been discharged.

READ | Maharashtra: NCP leader Supriya Sule urges govt to allow barber shops, salons to reopen

READ | Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray urges people to avoid crowding as lockdown is eased