A day after the Sangli case, Maharashtra police have arrested 13 people for the abetment of suicide after nine members of a single-family were found dead in the Ambikanagar area. Sangli SP Dixit Gedam further informed that a case has been registered against 25 people. The suicide note mentioned that the family was being harassed on a regular basis by some private money lenders from whom they had borrowed money, he added.

On being asked if the incident resembles that of Delhi's Burari case, the Sangli SP ensured that the police will be investigating the matter from all angles but prima facie the incident looks like a case of suicide due to loan.

Notably, Burari case happened in north Delhi's Burari in July 2018, where eleven people were found dead in mystifying circumstances in a house. Police probe, autopsy reports, and handwritten notes from the house so far have concluded that the family was performing a ritual that went wrong, leading to their deaths.

9 persons of single family found dead in Sangli

On Monday afternoon, nine people from a single-family allegedly died by suicide in the Ambikanagar area of Sangli. It is initially being said that financial problems made them take this extreme step. The exact cause of death has not been confirmed yet. The bodies of the deceased persons have been sent for post-mortem. The police said that it is being suspected that the family members consumed poison in order to end their lives on Sunday, June 19.

As per the shocking visuals accessed by the Republic Media Network, a number of dead bodies were found in the bedroom, while a few were in the hall. In the initial investigation, the police reached the spot and called it a mass suicide. As per reports, all the people who died belonged to a Doctor's family.

Speaking to media, Sangli SP Dixit Gedam said, "Nine dead bodies have been recovered in Mhaisal village of Sangli district, out of which three bodies have been recovered from one house and six dead bodies from the other house. The forensic team is present on the spot."

