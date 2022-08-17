Maharashtra: 5 Dead,1 Injured After Car Collides With Container On Ahmednagar-Pune Highway

In a tragic incident, five members of a family, including three children, were killed and one has been critically injured after a container running from the wrong side of the road rammed into their car in Maharashtra's Pune district in the early hours of Wednesday, August 17.

Speaking about the incident, Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh said, “Five members of a family died and one injured in a road accident near Ranjangaon MIDC on Ahmednagar-Pune Highway in Pune district last night.”

“The accident occurred after a car collided with a container coming from the wrong side. Container driver has been absconding since the accident,” he added.

Confirming the development, an official at Ranjangaon police station said, “Six members of a family were travelling to Pune in a car. When they reached near Karegaon, a container from the wrong side, collided with their vehicle. Five of the family were killed while a woman was injured.”

The accident was reported at around 1.30 am on Wednesday.

According to sources, three of the deceased were children, including a four-year-old girl. Two other victims were men. The injured woman was admitted to a nearby private hospital. Pune district police has registered an offence against the driver of the container under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act.