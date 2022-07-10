Maharashtra: 5 Die In Amravati From Contaminated Water, CM Shinde Announces Ex-gratia

In a tragic incident, at least three persons have been reported dead and 47 fell ill after drinking polluted water from open wells in two villages in Maharashtra’s Amravati district on Saturday. Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) issued a statement saying that the affected persons belonged to Pachdongari and Koylari villages in Melghat in the Amravati district.

Chief Minister’s Office on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced to provide Rs 5 lakh each from CM Assistance Funds to the families of those who died due to drinking contaminated water from wells in Pachdongari & Koylari villages in Amravati district.

Moreover, the Chief Minister’s Office also said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also directed to provide medical treatment and government expenses at the earliest to those who fell ill after drinking the contaminated water in the Amravati district. He also said that if needed, they should be admitted to a private hospital.

At least 50 persons fell ill after consuming polluted water from open wells and of these, three have died. The victims suffered from diarrhoea. The district collector informed the chief minister that the condition of some patients was critical. To which, Shinde asked him to ensure that all efforts are taken to see that the toll does not rise.

Will bring Acche Din in the lives of common citizens: CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said he will use his Chief Minister’s post to give justice to the people of the state and will try to bring “Acche Din” into the lives of common citizens.

“I will use my Chief Minister’s post to give justice to the people of the state and will try to bring ‘Ache Din’ into the lives of common citizens. We will take forward the Hindutva of Balasaheb and the teachings of Dharmveer Anand Dighe,” Shinde said in Pune, while addressing a public gathering.

Earlier on Saturday, newly-appointed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. It was the first meeting of Shinde with PM Modi after taking oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister.