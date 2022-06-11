Last Updated:

Maharashtra: 7 Injured After Portion Of Building Collapses In Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai Commissioner Abhijit Bangar informed that a slab of the 6th floor of the building collapsed into the ground floor, injuring seven people.

Aniket Mishra
In an unfortunate incident, a part of a building in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai collapsed. There are no reports about anyone losing their life in the accident, though some people have received injuries. Giving out details about the accident in Navi Mumbai, the commissioner of the city, Abhijit Bangar, informed that the slab of the 6th floor of the aforesaid building collapsed to the ground floor. The rescue team reached the accident spot and started the rescue operation. So far, seven people have been rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital for further treatment. 

Navi-Mumbai Commissioner Abhijit Bhangar said, "Seven people have been shifted to hospital after a slab of the sixth floor of a building collapsed to the ground floor in Navi Mumbai. Rescue operations are underway."

Residential building collapses in Mumbai's Bandra

In a separate incident, a residential building in Mumbai's Bandra collapsed late Wednesday night. According to the updates provided by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a person has lost his life while 16 others sustained injuries. The injured people, who were labourers from Bihar, were shifted to a hospital at night. Giving details about the accident, BMC tweeted, "One person has unfortunately passed away in the G+2 house collapse at Shastri Nagar - declared to be DOA. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family. 16 people were admitted with minor injuries."

"A G+2 structure has collapsed at Shastri Nagar, Bandra West. Few people have been shifted to the hospital. 3-4 suspected to be trapped in the debris. Rescue operations are underway. The exact numbers awaited from the hospital," said an initial tweet by the BMC.

An under-construction four-story structure in Maharashtra's Beed district fell earlier on Wednesday. The building slanted to one side and experienced tremors minutes before falling. The authorities reached the spot and manage to evacuate the workers and people from the building within time. A terrible disaster was averted thanks to the administration's quick response. There were no injuries or fatalities recorded. The event is being investigated by local authorities in the Beed area, as well as police officials, to determine the cause of the fall.

