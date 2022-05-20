Maharashtra: At Least 9 Charred To Death In Chandrapur As Tanker Collides With Truck

In a tragic incident, as many as nine people were charred to death in a hazardous fire that broke out following a collision between a tanker and a truck on the outskirts of Chandrapur in Maharashtra. The police officer informed that the accident occurred on Thursday around 10.30 PM on Chandrapur-Mul Road following a collision between a diesel-laden tanker and a truck carrying wood on the outskirts of the city.

In the visuals accessed by Republic TV, a massive fire can be seen engulfing the tanker and the truck. Heavy smoke can be seen coming out at the site. Chandrapur's Sub Divisional Police Officer, Sudhir Nandanwar has informed, "A tanker loaded with diesel collided with a truck transporting logs of wood close to Ajaypur near Chandrapur city. After the accident, a fire broke out in which nine persons were charred to death on the spot."

Reportedly, the fire brigade personnel reached Ajaypur about an hour after the Chandrapur accident. The fire was brought under control several hours later. PTI quoted Nandanwar saying that the bodies of the victims were taken to Chandrapur hospital. However, the identities of the victims have not been revealed yet. The concerned authorities are probing the accident, and the cause of the crash will also be investigated.

Kota Road Accident

In a similar incident, two members of a family were charred to death after the car they were travelling in hit a wall and caught fire in the Baran district near Rajasthan's Kota. A 38-year-old man and his two-and-a-half-year-old nephew were burnt alive as the fire broke out and the two other members of the family suffered critical burns. The car turned into a fireball with all the victims trapped inside after hitting a railing over a drain on the National Highway-27 opposite Hadoti panorama museum in Baran city, police said on Monday.

After pulling the four out of the car, police, which had reached the spot by then, rushed them to the hospital where two were declared “brought dead”.

(With PTI inputs)