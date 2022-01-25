Maharashtra BJP MLA's Son Among 7 Students Killed In Accident; PM Modi Announces Ex Gratia

Seven medical students including BJP MLA Vijay Rahangdale's son Avishkar Rahangdale died after their car fell from a bridge near Maharashtra's Selsura on Monday. The mishap took place at around 11.30 p.m. when the students were on their way to Wardha, said Wardha SP Prashant Holkar. Rahangdale is an MLA from the Bhandara district.

PM Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the kin of those who have lost their lives in the accident near Selsura. The injured will be given Rs 50,000, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said he was pained by the loss of lives in the fatal accident. Condoling the demise of the young students, he also prayed for the recovery of the injured.

Wardha: 7 medical students killed in car accident

The victims have been identified as students of Sangvi Medical College in Wardha. While Neeraj Chauhan, Vivek Nandan, Pratyush Singh, and Shubham Jaiswal were final year MBBS students, Avishkar Rahangdale and Pawan Shakti were first-year MBBS students, and Nitesh Singh was a medical intern. The students had finished their exams and were returning from a party when the mishap took place.

Initial reports suggest that the driver lost control after a wild boar hit their vehicle. The car reportedly fell 40 feet from the bridge over the Selsura river.

This is the third major accident that has occurred in the state in recent days. Five people were killed in an accident on Pune-Nagar Road on Sunday. In Parbhani, three people died in an accident involving a truck and a bike. Reports suggest that 15 people have died in various road accidents within a span of just 48 hours.