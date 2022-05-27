Maharashtra: Bus Plunges Into 25 Feet Gorge In Palghar, Leaves 15 Including Driver Injured

In a shocking development from Maharashtra, a bus plunged into a 25 feet deep gorge in Palghar on Friday early morning due to the negligence of the driver. Over 15 persons have been injured and five of them are reportedly serious. The accident took place on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway near the Wagoba Khind in Palghar district.

According to district police officials, the incident took place at around 6 am on Friday when a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus, which was travelling from Bhusawal in the Jalgaon district of North Maharashtra to Boisar in Palghar, fell inside the deep gorge.

Maharashtra | 15 passengers injured as a bus falls into a roadside ditch in Palghar pic.twitter.com/k70FiC8Lxh — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022

Speaking about the incident, Palghar senior district police official told ANI, “The bus fell into an approximately 25-feet deep gorge, in which 15 persons, including the driver, were injured. Five of them have suffered serious injuries. All of them were admitted to a local government hospital.”

Rescue teams, police personnel and district administration officials rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident. All the injured were rescued with the help of a few locals and were soon shifted to a nearby government hospital for treatment.

According to ANI, the driver of the bus was allegedly under the influence of liquor and neglected all safety measures by driving rashly. One of the passengers said that travellers asked the conductor to change the driver, however, their request was ignored, which eventually led to the accident.

The inebriated driver was not able to negotiate a sharp curve which led to the accident. The bus was overturned and fell into the 25 feet deep gorge. The driver is severely injured and is being treated in the local government hospital. After his recovery, a medical examination will be conducted by local police officials and action will be taken.

Aurangabad-Jalna road incident

In a similar incident two days ago on 25 May, at least seven people died and others were injured after a collision between an autorickshaw and bus on Aurangabad-Jalna road in Maharashtra. The accident took place in the Karmad region near the Gade-Jalgaon crossing in Maharashtra. All injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. The rickshaw driver lost control of the vehicle and crossed to the other side of the driver hitting the bus.