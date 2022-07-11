Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis Visit Gadchiroli To Inspect Flood Situation

As incessant rains continue to batter Maharashtra, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert in the state, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited Gadchiroli to inspect the flood situation.

The Chief Minister and the Maharashtra Deputy CM inspected the flood situation from the bridge on Wainganga river in Armori taluka of the Gadchiroli district.

They sought information from the collector, District Magistrate Sanjay Meena and Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal regarding the measures in place and the water levels of the river.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "We have given directions to the administration, the government should not lack anywhere. Everyone is alert."

The CM also added that National Defence Response Force (NDRF), Army and Air Force is ready to be deployed in case of any emergency.

Deputy CM Fadnavis took to twitter to showcase the happenings during the trip to Gadchiroli.

‘State administration is on high alert’: CM Eknath Shinde

CM Eknath Shinde said that he is constantly monitoring the flood situation in the state. “I am in touch with the state administration at all levels including the district officials, commissioners and the Chief Secretary. The authorities including the SDRF, NDRF and other local bodies are alert over the flood situation. We have also shifted the people from flood-affected areas to secure locations.”

After incessant rains killed 20 people in Ratnagiri in July 2021, a real-time data acquisition system (RTDA) has been installed to relay and share important communication about flooding and landslides. The system, spread across rain-prone locations will provide real-time information about the rise in water levels, which will help improving response times in evacuation and issuing alerts to villagers, said Ratnagiri Collector Dr BN Patil to PTI.

Heavy rains predicted for Maharashtra

Waterlogging and incessant downpours have created a flood-like situation in the Gadchiroli district due to which the IMD has also issued a 'red' alert for Gadchiroli till July 13 and the district administration has temporarily closed all schools and colleges as a preventive measure. Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidharbha have been places on red alert for the coming days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall warnings in Mumbai and its suburbs over the next 24 hours, with a possibility of heavy showers at isolated places.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@mieknathshinde