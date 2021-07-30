Maharashtra CM Uddhav, LoP Fadnavis Visit Flood-affected Areas; Talk 'permanent Solution'

Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray along with the Leader of Opposition, Devendra Fadnavis on Friday visited the flood-affected areas of the Kolhapur district in Maharashtra.

During their visit, CM Thackeray along with LoP Fadnavis met each other and shared their views on the damage done by the flood while speaking with the flood-affected victims in the region. Fadnavis along with CM Thackeray is on a tour of western Maharashtra to take the stock of the flood situation.

213 dead, toll continues; hundreds of relief camps established

As per the information provided by the State Emergency Operation Centre, 213 people have become victims of the disastrous flood and heavy rainfall in various parts of the state. The concerned department also stated that it has established 308 relief camps at Sangli and Kolhapur for rescue operations in flood-affected areas.

IAF, Army deployed to tackle the untoward situation

On the other hand, the Indian Airforce (IAF) and the Indian Army have been deployed at Kolhapur and Ratnagiri to tackle any untoward happenings. The State Disaster Management unit had earlier informed that more than 16 National Disaster Relief Forces (NDRF) teams have been deployed at Thane, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Satara, and Sindhugarh.

Government keen on finding 'permanent' solution to the crisis

During his visit to the flood-hit Kolhapur district, Thackeray said that his government was keen on finding a 'permanent' solution to the crisis that the flood-prone villagers had been facing in the state for years.

In Narsinhwadi, villagers iterated their hardships to CM about the 2019 floods, last week's flood situation, and the COVID pandemic, stating that these things have wreaked havoc in their lives in the last three years. They sought assistance from him in rebuilding their lives.

Talking to people in the Shahupuri area, Thackeray said, "Don't worry. The government will consult all elected representatives here to find a solution." Locals told him that this year's flood was more severe than what was witnessed in 2005 and 2019.

Thackeray went on to ask the villagers about their COVID-19 vaccination status and advised them to wear masks.

CM Thackerey urges sufferers to decide on a 'rehabilitation' plan

Urging the flood-affected people to sit together to decide about their rehabilitation, CM Thackeray also asked such villages to unanimously pass a resolution about their decision. "Rehabilitation is the only solution to the frequent hardships caused due to floods. You (people from the flood-affected villages) sit and decide (about the rehabilitation) and we will provide the help," the chief minister said while interacting with the affected people housed in temporary shelters at a village in Shirol tehsil.

Officials meanwhile have stated that a total of 36,615 families have been shifted to safer places in Kolhapur, while the losses due to the rain-fury in the district are estimated at Rs 243 crore so far. On July 22, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held an emergency meeting with state officials to take stock of the flood-affected regions and the situation following the catastrophe.

(Inputs from ANI)