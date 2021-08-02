Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray Visits Flood-hit Sangli, Assures All Possible Help

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited the flood-affected district Sangli on Monday to assure all kinds of help to the flood victims. Due to torrential rains in Maharashtra, several parts of the state have been triggered by floods and landslides. Out of which, Satara, Kolhapur, Chiplun, Sangli Satara, Kolhapur Ratnagiri are amongst the worst affected areas in the state. While addressing at Bhilawadi area of Sangli district, CM Thackeray informed,

"The administration was fully aware of the situation at the place the day heavy rain started and we started the rescue operations without any delay. Atleast four lakh people were shifted to safer places. Many houses and villages were underwater, the crops also got damaged. We are in the process to find out the exact damages and losses in the area, and will do everything possible to help our people."

However, Uddhav Thackeray said that he will not announce relief packages for the flood victims like others, but will try to help the flood-affected people in every possible manner. Last week, CM has also visited Kolhapur and interacted with flood victims in the district. In the meantime, Thackeray is monitoring the flood-affected areas properly to take the charge of all the damages and losses. Earlier, Thackeray has also visited other two flood-affected areas, i.e., Taliye and Chiplun to assure all kinds of necessary help to the village. He even took to Twitter and wrote,

“You have faced a major tragedy. Hence, right now, you just need to take care of yourself. Leave the rest to the Government. We will ensure that everyone is rehabilitated and compensated for their losses”, assured CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray to the people of Taliye Village. pic.twitter.com/FzxAYQld4n — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 24, 2021

Rescue operations in Maharashtra Floods

NDRF informed on Saturday that a total of 34 teams are involved in the rescue operations at different locations in Maharashtra, including Ratnagiri, Palghar, Satara, Raigad, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg in coordination with the Maharashtra administration. Moreover, NDRF is also helping the flood-affected people by providing them food as a part of relief operations. More than 1,000 people have been rescued from the districts of Ratnagiri, Palghar, and Kolhapur districts so far. As per reports, more than 129 people have been displaced, out of which, 36 people have died due to flood. On the other hand, the Indian army has also established medical camps wherein medical teams and practitioners have been deployed to provide necessary first aid and medicines to evacuated locals.

(With ANI inputs)

(IMAGE: PTI)