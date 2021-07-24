Maharashtra CM Visits Flood-hit Raigad; Assures Compensation & Food Supplies To Victims

Terming the Maharashtra floods as a 'mahasankat' confronting the state, food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Saturday, ordered immediate relief to the victims of nine flood-ravaged districts. The minister has announced the distribution of 10 kgs of rice and wheat, 5 kgs of pulses, and kerosene for the affected with immediate effect.

"Almost 9 districts are suffering from floods and landslides in the state. Many people have been brought to safety through rescue operations and some are dug out from the debris. The Maharashtra government will give 5 lakhs to the families of victims. We will also provide ration to the affected family members," Chhagan Bhujbal said at a press conference.

He said the food supplies will be provided through fair price shops and if the food grains there have been damaged in the floods, supplies will be provided through temporary measures. The number of affected people who need help and the quantity of food supplies is being assessed by officials comprising of gramsevak and local revenue officers, the minister added.

CM Uddhav Thackeray visits flood-affected areas

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inspected the Taliye village in Raigad district that was severely affected by floods, incurring a heavy loss of life and property to the villagers residing in the hilly region. CM assured said the villagers would be fully compensated and rehabilitated by the government. He also consoled the families who lost their dear ones in the disaster.

डोंगर उतारावरील सर्व वस्त्यांचे पुनर्वसन केले जाणार असून आवश्यक ती सर्व मदत केली जाणार असल्याचे आश्वासनही मुख्यमंत्र्यांनी दिले. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 24, 2021

"Nowadays, the rainy season starts with a hurricane. In view of such incidents, plans will be made to relocate people from the hill-slopes and side-to-side settlements. In western Maharashtra also, floods occur due to rising water levels during monsoons. A water plan will be outlined to address the issue," the Chief Minister's office said on Saturday.

Heavy and unabated rainfall has battered parts of western Maharashtra and the Konkan region, leading to floods in nine districts including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Sangli, and Kolhapur. The calamity has taken at least 136 lives so far. Farmers suffered huge losses as houses and farms have been washed away in many places.

Thackeray had called an emergency meeting on Thursday to assess the flood situation in the state's Ratnagiri and Raigad districts, which had been exacerbated by severe rainfall over the previous 24 hours. According to the Chief Minister's office, Thackrey also urged the Disaster Management units and departments involved to remain attentive and begin rescue operations as soon as possible.