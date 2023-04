A couple and their two children were killed in a lightning strike in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Monday, an official said.

The victims were travelling on a motorcycle when lightning struck them near Desaiganj area, the official from the district disaster management office said.

Bharat Rajgade (32), his wife Ankita (30) and their two children were killed on the spot, he said, adding that the victims were residents of Amagaon in Desaiganj taluka.