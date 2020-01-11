Maharashtra: Explosion At Chemical Factory In Palghar Claims 8 Lives

A huge explosion took place at a chemical factory at Boisar in Maharashtra's Palghar district in the evening, a police official said. Reportedly, the explosion claimed lives of 8 people. A search and rescue operation by the NDRF teams is underway.

#UPDATE SP Palghar: 8 persons dead in the fire that broke out at a chemical factory in Boisar. #Maharashtra https://t.co/hUjbwcAyWd — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2020

Meanwhile, CM Uddhav Thackeray has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs to those dead in the tragedy. He has also instructed officials to provide medical aid to the injured.

The chemical factory where the explosion took place is located at Kolwade village. The explosion, which took place around 7.20 pm, was so huge that it was heard within a 15-km radius, said police spokesperson Hemant Katkar.

The exact name of the factory and details about casualties, if any, are yet to be ascertained, said the police spokesperson. Boisar, over 100 km from Mumbai, houses a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area.

In the video that was accessed by Republic TV, the blast at the chemical factory is visible at a distance. The blast lit up the entire road where people can be seen running helter-skelter to save their lives. Ambulances and sirens can also be heard from a distance.

MASSIVE Blast In WB

This explosion comes days after the huge blast that occurred, at West Bengal's North 24 Parganas’s Naihati district. As per reports, the police were destroying illegal fireworks at the district. The intensity was so massive that Chinsurah on the other side, in Hooghly district also felt tremors. A police vehicle caught fire and window panes in many of the houses shattered. A video accessed by Republic TV shows the blast occurring as the mushroom cloud rises, sending tremors as far as to the nearby town of Chinsurah.

