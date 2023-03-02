Maharashtra: Fire At A Pharma Factory In Palghar; No Casualties

A fire broke out at a manufacturing unit in Maharashtra’s Palghar district and there were no casualties, an official said on Thursday.

The accident was reported at Healthy Life Pharma Private Limited in the MIDC area, which has a cluster of factories, on Wednesday, said Vivekananda Kadam, chief of the district disaster management cell.

The official said the fire started in the unit’s storage area due to a “tray dryer” blast around 7.30 pm. It was soon brought under control, he added.