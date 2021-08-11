Last Updated:

Fire Successfully Doused At High-rise In Sankli Street, Byculla; No Casualties Reported

On Wednesday fire tenders successfully doused fire that had broken in Byculla's high-rise building in Mumbai. As per latest info, no injuries have been reported

Written By
Gargi Rohatgi
Mumbai

Unsplash-Raquel Raclette-Representative


In a tragic incident on Wednesday, fire broke out in a high-rise building at Sankli street of Mumbai's Byculla. Following this, fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the flames. According to the latest update received from the site of the incident, the fire in the Byculla building has successfully been doused and no injuries have been reported so far. 

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Mumbai building

(Image: Unsplash-Raquel Raclette-Representative)

READ | Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal performs 'padhya pujan' amid curbs to restrict COVID
READ | Mumbai sessions court denies Raj Kundra ABA in 2020 case filed by Maha Cyber Cell
READ | Want to travel by Mumbai local trains? A step-by-step guide for fully vaccinated persons
READ | Elderly man killed, 2 injured in Mumbai bus accident
READ | ‘No place like home’: Parineeti Chopra returns to Mumbai after 5 months, shares video
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND