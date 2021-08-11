Fire Successfully Doused At High-rise In Sankli Street, Byculla; No Casualties Reported

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, fire broke out in a high-rise building at Sankli street of Mumbai's Byculla. Following this, fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the flames. According to the latest update received from the site of the incident, the fire in the Byculla building has successfully been doused and no injuries have been reported so far.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Mumbai building

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in a high-rise building in Sankli Street, Byculla. Fire tenders rushed to the spot. Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2021

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in a high-rise building in Sankli Street, Byculla. Fire tenders rushed to the spot. Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2021

(Image: Unsplash-Raquel Raclette-Representative)