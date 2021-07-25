Maharashtra Floods: NDRF Teams Conduct Rescue Ops In Satara, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri Areas

Torrential rain in Maharashtra has triggered floods and landslides across several districts, killing at least 112 people and leaving dozens still missing. The severe downpours have also affected hundreds of thousands of people who have been moved from the flood-affected areas. Satara, Kolhapur and Ratnagiri are the worst affected districts.

NDRF evacuates pregnant woman; highway flooded in Kolhapur

NDRF evacuated a pregnant woman from a village in Kolhapur district and brought her to the main city, while the flood situation continues to remain grim even after the rain has stopped. Rescue operations are still on in low-lying areas like Prayag Chikali and Ambewadi. Around 1,500 flood-affected people have been rescued from these villages.

Due to the several water clogging, roads from Kolhapur to Ratnagiri, Belagavi, Sangli and the Kolhapur-Pune National Highway are closed. Trains from Kolhapur railway station were also cancelled after floodwater entered the rail track.

Posare Khurd village in Ratnagiri is one of the hardest-hit areas in the state. NDRF teams search and rescue operations continue in the village. Earlier, four bodies were recovered from the Posare Khurd village landslide site.

NDRF becomes 'human ladder' to help a woman

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials have been actively involved in rescue operations in flood-affected areas in the state. Recently, an NDRF official became a human ladder to help a woman get down from the rooftop. The incident took place in Kolhapur's Chikli village.

Authorities begin the cleanup process in Satara

As soon as the showers were reduced in Satara district, the authorities started the clearance process. In Maloshi village in Satara, the landslide, which blocked the road and suspended the traffic, is being cleaned using a JCB Excavator. The district has reported more than 20 deaths due to rain-related incidents.

Maharashtra floods: Krishna river overflows in Sangli district

NDRF is rescuing villages in Walwa tehsil of Sangli district after water from the overflowing Krishna river entered the nearby villages in the locality. "The water from the Krishna river has entered nearby villages. 700-800 people have been rescued so far. Our rescue operation will continue until the last person is safely rescued," Raj Kumar, NDRF's 5th Batallion inspector, told ANI.

34 NDRF teams engaged in Maharashtra floods rescue operation

On Saturday, NDRF informed that a total of 34 teams are engaged at different locations in rescue and relief operations, including Ratnagiri, Palghar, Satara, Raigad, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg in coordination with the Maharashtra administration. The NDRF is also distributing food supplies as part of relief operations in flood-affected areas.

Maharashtra government's response

Earlier, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited flood-affected areas- Taliye and Chiplun and assured necessary help. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has allocated a fund of Rs two crore each for Raigad and Ratnagiri districts, while Rs 50 lakh has been released for other flood-affected districts for relief operations.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has announced financial aid of Rs five lakh each for the kin of the victims, while the Centre has announced Rs two lakh financial help.