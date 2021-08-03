Maharashtra Floods: Uddhav Thackeray-led Govt Announces ₹11,500 Crore Relief

The state government of Maharastra on Tuesday under the leadership of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray declared funds of ₹11,500 crores towards flood relief. The CM had visited the Sangli district on Monday and assured support to the victims of devastating floods. The decision was made in a meeting post a presentation on the amount of damage that the state had sustained due to the floods.

The state cabinet today approved an expenditure of Rs 11,500 crores for emergency relief, repairs and other long-term measures for flood damage in the state due to recent heavy rains: Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2021

Thackeray govt approves funds after consideration

The Maharashtra State Cabinet approved an expenditure of ₹11,500 crores towards emergency relief, repairs and other long-term measures due to the recent floods in the state. In a meeting chaired by CM Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, a presentation was showcased by the Relief and Rehabilitation Department on the casualties and losses the people of the state had to bear in the flood-stricken regions. Thackeray had previously stated that he would not announce relief packages for the flood victims like the others. Rather he would lend a helping hand towards the flood-affected people in every way possible.

Maharashtra CM visits flood-affected districts

Due to torrential rain in Maharashtra, several parts of the state have been triggered by floods and landslides. Among the most affected districts included, Satara, Kolhapur, Chiplun, Sangli Satara, Chiplun and Ratnagiri. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray visited the flood-affected district of Sangli on Monday. Previously he had visited Taliye and Chiplun and assured to take note of the damages caused. Last week, CM has also visited Kolhapur and interacted with flood victims in the district.

