Maharashtra Floods: Vladimir Putin Sends Message Of Condolence To President & PM Modi

At the outset of the Maharashtra floods which killed nearly 215 people in inundated areas, Russia's President Vladimir Putin sent a message of condolence to President Ram Nath Kovind over the loss of lives due to the torrential downpour in the state.

Kremlin in the message wrote, "Vladimir Putin sent a message of condolences to President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in the wake of tragic floods in the western states of India. Russians share the grief of those who have lost their loved ones in this savage act of nature and hope for a speedy recovery of all the injured.”

Maharashtra Floods

Incessant rains had resulted in flooding and landslides in parts of Maharashtra and in the coastal areas of Kolhapur. Satara, Kolhapur, Chiplun, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, and Ratnagiri are amongst the worst-affected areas in the state. The death toll from rain-related incidents rose to 213 on July 28 with the worst-hit Raigad district alone accounting for nearly 100 fatalities.

Currently, 8 persons are displaced and missing while 52 are severely injured and being treated at hospitals, the state government stated.

In the message empathising with the loss of lives in floods in Maharashtra, Vladimir Putin shared that Russians hope for a speedy recovery of all the injured.

"Please accept deep condolences over the tragic consequences of flood in the western states of India. Russians share the grief of those who have lost their loved ones in this savage act of nature," Putin said in his condolence message.

Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation further sent her condolences to VP Venkaiah Naidu over the floods.