Maharashtra Govt Forms Panel To Probe Into Pune Chemical Plant Fire; FIR To Be Registered

The Maharashtra government has formed a committee to probe the fire that broke out in the Pune chemical factory on Monday. At least 18 workers, mostly women, were charred to death in the devastating fire that broke out at a chemical firm in an industrial area in the Pune district on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Home minister Dilip Walse-Patil visited the spot and has ordered a probe, he has formed a committee to look into the whole incident. He also said an FIR will be registered in this case and a safety audit will be conducted by the MIBC-- in order to understand how the fire started.

Pune Chemical Plant Fire

On Monday, a massive fire broke out during plastic packing at Pune's chemical factory-- SVS Aqua Technologies. According to the officials, the fire broke out at the plant-- which manufactures chlorine dioxide among other chemicals and is located in the Pirangut MIDC area of Mulshi tehsil on the outskirts of Pune city. There were around 37 employees trapped inside when the blaze started and 18 of them lost their lives. All the bodies were completely charred and later sent to the government-run Sassoon General Hospital for autopsy.

Devendra Potphode, Chief Fire Officer, PMRDA (Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority), Fire Services, said six to seven fire tenders were rushed to the chemical unit to douse the flames.

PM Modi Condoles Deaths In Fire At Pune Chemical Factory

Offering heartfelt condolences to the people who lost their lives in the Pune chemical plant fire incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said that he is pained by the loss of life due to fire at a factory in Pune, Maharashtra.

My thoughts are with all those who lost their near and dear ones due to lightning in parts of West Bengal. May the injured recover at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 7, 2021

As per the Prime Minister's Officer (PMO), PM Modi has approved an Ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from the PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to lightning in various parts of West Bengal. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured.

